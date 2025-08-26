Iran concerned about potential resumption of UNSC sanctions — MFA

TEHRAN, August 26. /TASS/. Tehran is aware of the negative consequences of a potential resumption of the UN Security Council’s sanctions as a result of Western countries' move to trigger the snapback mechanism, and is working hard to prevent it from happening, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

"We don’t want to diminish the importance of the mechanism reinstating the UN Security Council’s sanctions; this is not the case. We are aware of its negative consequences," he told a weekly press conference.

The diplomat added that Tehran was "concerned" about the possible implications of Western nations’ decision to activate the snapback mechanism and "has made serious efforts to prevent this from happening."

Talks between Iran and the European trio (the United Kingdom, Germany and France) will be held in Geneva on August 26. The meeting, which will involve deputy foreign ministers, is expected to address issues related to lifting sanctions on Iran and resolving differences regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France had agreed to set the end of August as the deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran. Otherwise, the European trio plans to launch the snapback mechanism that will reinstate the UN Security Council’s sanctions on Tehran, which were lifted based on the 2015 agreements. Iran, in turn, threatened to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in the event of renewed UN Security Council sanctions. Western countries may launch the snapback mechanism as early as October 18.

Russia, China, and Iran hold regular consultations on the Iranian nuclear program at the level of senior diplomats. Moscow and Beijing support dialogue and oppose any sanction pressure on Tehran.