{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Almost 41,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip since October 2023

"The number of those killed as a result of Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has increased to 40,972, with another 94,761 wounded," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel

CAIRO, September 8. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli military actions since the start of the operation in the enclave in October 2023 is approaching 41,000, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

"The number of those killed as a result of Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has increased to 40,972, with another 94,761 wounded," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel. According to it, only "in the past 24 hours, as a result of Israeli shelling in various areas of the Gaza Strip, 33 Palestinians were killed and 145 were injured."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.

Tags
PalestineIsrael
Expert who predicted Biden, Trump victories says Harris to win
American historian and political scientist Allan Lichtman explained that he bases his predictions on his own system, which takes into account 13 key factors
Read more
Iran’s mission to UN denies country supplies weapons to sides of conflict in Ukraine
The statement followed a report by the Wall Street Journal that alleged, citing unnamed US and European officials, that Iran supplied short-range ballistic missiles to Russia
Read more
Russian forces advance in some areas in Kursk direction, senior commander says
According to Apty Alaudinov, while there has been "heavy fighting since this morning," Russian forces "have been gradually eliminating the enemy, driving them out, while pressing forward"
Read more
Passenger left note about bomb onboard Indian plane landed in Turkey in plane’s restroom
No attempt to identify the man that left the note has been made so far, it will be done later, Governor of the Turkish province of Erzurum said
Read more
Ukraine may receive about 2 million FPV-drones by year-end — expert
"According to open sources, in 2023, about 40 billion rubles was allocated to finance the Ukrainian project Drone Army," a representative of the Center for Unmanned Competences said
Read more
Putin slams Germany's refusal to turn on Nord Stream 2 as lunacy, nonsense
If Nord Stream 2 is brought back online, 27.5 bln cubic meters of gas would immediately go to Europe, the Russian leader stressed
Read more
White House irked by Putin’s ironic comment about US elections
Earlier the Russian leader said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
Read more
Ukraine’s 80th Brigade mopped up Kursk Region villages — captured solder says
Oleg Ivanenko surrendered to the Akhmat special forces on August 16
Read more
Former NASA chief hopes for US-Russia-China cooperation in outer space
"I'm one of these guys, it's kind of odd, my hope is that at some point we'll reach out and bring the Chinese into the collaboration, the partners in space flight," the former chief of the US space agency said
Read more
More than 500,000 Israelis protesting in Tel Aviv — organizers
Similar protests took place in Jerusalem, Haifa, Kfar Sava, Be'er Sheva, Netanya, Rehovot and Rishon LeZion
Read more
Ukraine loses over 600 men after Russian attack on Poltava military school — politician
Igor Mosiychuk noted that the blame for what happened lies mainly with the Ukrainian military authorities, who allowed such a large number of servicemen to gather in one place
Read more
Iranian President plans to attend BRICS Summit in Kazan — Ambassador
There Masoud Pezeshkian plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Kazem Jalali said
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian training center with NATO instructors in Poltava
Vladimir Saldo stressed that the military bloc is providing both financial and administrative support for the operation of such centers
Read more
Putin says Russia 'backs' Harris post-Biden exit
The Russian president joked that Harris’ "laughter is so expressive and contagious," that you can assume "she’s doing well"
Read more
Kiev seeks lifting of restrictions on strikes on Russia amid dire battlefield situation
However, according to Maria Zakharova, this will turn out to be "a plan of trouble" for Kiev rather than "a plan of victory"
Read more
Durov declines Russian, Emirati diplomatic assistance — Politico
"The person concerned refused Russian consular protection and an Emirati consular visit but agreed that the Emirati embassy be kept up to date on his situation," the official said
Read more
Expert who predicted Biden, Trump victories says Harris to win
American historian and political scientist Allan Lichtman explained that he bases his predictions on his own system, which takes into account 13 key factors
Read more
Putin calls West's policy to ban Russia from dollar settlements ‘stupid’
The head of state noted that in this situation, Russia and its friendly countries are switching to national currencies in their mutual settlements
Read more
Ukrainian shell hits residential house in Belgorod Region, two children injured
A 9-year-old boy with a head injury and a laceration of the left shin and his 7-year-old brother with a closed head injury are in serious condition, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported
Read more
Press review: Big bucks flow at EEF and Macron's PM pick has left talking impeachment
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 6th
Read more
Russia says its Grad MLRS destroys Ukrainian positions near border in Kursk Region
The ministry said that, in cooperation with forward reconnaissance teams and unmanned aircraft, Grad crews strike enemy locations, strongholds and observation posts
Read more
Friendly football match between Russia and Thailand canceled — source
The match was scheduled to take place on September 7, but was canceled due to bad weather
Read more
Russia plans to create 90 nm lithography machine — minister
The first commercial specimen of the lithographic printer operating on the 350 nm topology already appeared this year
Read more
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Read more
Lavrov says his only meeting with Kuleba lacked constructiveness
The minister noted making an exception while visiting Antalya - there were no plans to participate in this diplomatic conference, because it did not fit into the schedule
Read more
Kremlin spokesman denies Russia meddles in US elections
"This is not the first time that Russia has been blamed for interfering into America’s elections," Dmitry Peskov told
Read more
French war correspondent says country had hand in planning attack on Kursk
It is reported that France strategically calls its military specialists in Ukraine mercenaries to avoid responsibility
Read more
Putin convinced Russia to keep boosting ties with Tajikistan
Putin pointed out that relations between the two countries are "making progress in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance."
Read more
US cannot confirm downing of MQ-9 Reaper drone by Houthis
The movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said earlier that a US MQ-9 drone had been downed when it was carrying out hostile actions over the airspace of the Marib province
Read more
Turkey's entry into BRICS will encourage other countries to join association — expert
It is reported that Turkey's corresponding decision stems from its intention to enhance its status in the changing geopolitical order amid the world’s irreversible drift to multipolarity
Read more
Russian government orders to set up embassy in Dominican Republic
According to the order, the Russian Foreign Ministry is to determine the number of the embassy staff and to endorse the schedule
Read more
Kiev’s allies worried Ukraine could be pushed out of Kursk border area in a few months
Bloomberg reported that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev could use the situation in the Kursk Region "as a bargaining chip in talks"
Read more
Russia already won special military op — army official
"Our next task is to do everything possible to ensure that we remain a united family ready for future challenges," Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Russian Air Defense shoots down 4 HIMARS MLRS missiles, 3 Hammer bombs, 30 Ukrainian UAVs
The Russian Defense Ministry added that since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian troops have destroyed 17,953 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 14,226 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 25,766 special military vehicles
Read more
Russian units expand offensive bridgehead in DPR over week
According to the report, the Russian forces liberated several residential areas in the region
Read more
Fire area in Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine exceeds 2,600 hectares
The radiation background in the area is normal, with critical infrastructure facilities not at threat
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Read more
Landing humans on Mars needs international collaboration — former NASA chief
However, the former chief of the US space agency was skeptical about the prospect of a private company’s capability of sending humans to Mars alone
Read more
China interested in cooperation with Russian technology companies
"China also has its own experience in creating technology parks built with private investment," lawmaker Alexey Govyrin said, adding that "this experience is also very useful" for Russia
Read more
Ukrainian ambassador’s visit to Yasukuni Shrine 'affronts' Asian peoples — Chinese daily
The newspaper also recommended Sergey Korsunsky not to forget about China's peacekeeping efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Final day of regional, municipal elections starts in Russia
Residents of 25 Russian regions will have an opportunity to cast their ballot in an online vote
Read more
There should be less talk about militarization of space, says former NASA chief
According to Charles Bolden, he felt that his job was to to maintain peace
Read more
Scholz wants to know who is behind Nord Stream blasts — government spokesman
According to Steffen Hebestreit, the topic of the Nord Steams act of sabotage is still on the agenda, including in contacts with Kiev
Read more
Voter turnout at gubernatorial election in Kursk Region nears 47%
As many as 55,040 people took part in the voting online
Read more
Russia’s elections going on correctly, apart from individual party representatives — CEC
Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova added that the CEC also registered unsuccessful attempts by pro-Western opponents to destabilize the election through the information space
Read more
Over 100,000 people take to streets in France protesting against Macron’s policy
Apart from Paris, massive rallies took place in Nantes, Nice, Marseille, Rennes and other major cities
Read more
Germany does not give Russia reliable information on Nord Stream sabotage case — envoy
Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev emphasized that the project involves not only Russia, but also many other countries as well
Read more
Top Spanish diplomat says Venezuelan opposition figure Gonzalez on his way to country
Jose Manuel Albares also added that the Spanish government is "committed to respecting the political rights and physical integrity of all Venezuelans"
Read more
West escalates situation in Ukraine, does not want a ceasefire — Iranian Ambassador
The ambassador stressed that "this is the West's approach not only to Ukraine".
Read more
Houthis down US MQ-9 Reaper drone — rebel representative
This is the eighth drone of the US air forces of this type downed by the rebels over the airspace of Yemen since the start of escalation
Read more
Russian army's sacred duty, gas transit, dollar: Putin addresses EEF plenary session
It is reported that attacking the Kursk Region and other border areas, Ukraine wanted to distract Russia from its offensive in Donbass
Read more
Trump says he was offended by Putin’s ironic remark about endorsing Harris
Earlier, the Russian leader said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
Read more
Starliner undocks from ISS, returns to Earth without crew
The undocking occurred at 6:04 p.m. US East Coast time on Friday
Read more
Ukrainian army loses 444,000 troops during military operation — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, the liberation of several residential settlements in Donbass, disclosed Kiev attempts to prevent the collapse of the front
Read more
Putin didn’t pass along new information about potential unrest, Kremlin spokesman says
"We continue to have regular communication at various levels, including in very, very sensitive areas," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
BRICS countries may present instruments for mutual settlements at summit in Kazan
The key principles in designing the new financial system are decentralization of international interaction and the use of digital technologies, Andrey Mikhailishin said
Read more
Ukraine loses over 11,220 troops since start of hostilities in Kursk area
Russian servicemen repelled five Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Ukrainian mass resignations speak of Kiev's transition to full dictatorship — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that many deputies, even from the President's Servant of the People party, are no longer willing to follow the instructions of the President's Office
Read more
Author of "My Heart Will Go On" hit dies in US
He had been in declining health for the past 5-6 years
Read more
US, Europe working on substitutes for S-300 system, R-27 missile — Pentagon chief
Earlier, Western media outlets reported that Ukraine had failed to fully replace Soviet-made S-300 missile systems with Western-manufactured ones
Read more
Kremlin won’t help US 'decipher' Putin's remarks on Harris
Dmitry Peskov noted that unfortunately the issue of Russia is an integral part of the political struggle in the United States
Read more
Putin congratulates city residents on Moscow City Day
The Russian President called Moscow a symbol and a reliable stronghold of Russian statehood
Read more
Ukrainian forces daily send troops to Kursk area, suffering losses — commander
In particular, three Baba Yaga drones and three mortars were destroyed during the day
Read more
Press review: Mongolia shoves Putin's arrest warrant and big deals abound at EEF
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4th
Read more
EAEU, SCO, BRICS can become backbone of global economic regulatory system
According to him, it is necessary to remove existing legislative barriers, primarily in the area of taxation and currency control
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry announces liberation of Kalinovo settlement in DPR
The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 810 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s South battlegroup over the day
Read more
Ruslan Kukharuk elected governor of Khanty-Mansiysk Region
Thirty-three out of 36 deputies voted for him
Read more
Ukraine’s troops cling to outskirts of Krasnogorovka, sustain daily losses — DPR head
Denis Pushilin said Russian soldiers were very resourceful in selecting methods and tactics of liberating the city, as well as rescuing the local population
Read more
Serbia sees how high Putin values it — deputy PM
The deputy prime minister pointed out that the presence of high-ranking officials at the meeting was meaningful for Serbia
Read more
INTERVIEW: Russia to address issue of efficient use of ports for energy export
Currently, in Russia, only 50-60% of the port capacity for energy exports is used
Read more
Press review: Putin goes to Mongolia and Berlin gives Kiev free run to use its weapons
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 3rd
Read more
Collapse of Operation Citadel 2.0
Read more
Russian forces liberate DPR’s Novogrodovka
Also the Defense Ministry said that Russian servicemen have hit a temporary deployment site of Ukraine’s Special Operations Center South
Read more
BRICS summit in Kazan to bring together leaders of important, powerful countries — Vucic
Vucic specified that during his conversation with Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko, they touched upon economic cooperation issues, including "the construction of the Russian Railways’ dispatch center
Read more
Kremlin not yet started preparations for Putin's Direct Line Q&A session
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Direct Line session would be held closer to the New Year and would again be combined with the year-end press conference
Read more
INTERVIEW: Ban on export of gasoline not to cause decline in its production — minister
The ban on export of gasoline from Russia has been extended from September 1 until the end of 2024
Read more
German-made Leopard tanks prove inefficient on battlefield, says DPR
According to Yan Gagin, Ukrainian servicemen perish both in operations as Leopard 2 crews and in attempts to evacuate the armor from the battlefield
Read more
EU officials focus on serving US energy interests, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova noted that the EU distorted facts and spread direct disinformation to portray Russia as an unreliable energy supplier
Read more
Striking Ukrainian reserves: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, the Ukrainian military lost up to 370 servicemen and 17 armored vehicles
Read more
US allocates new $250 million military aid package to Ukraine — Pentagon
According to the statement, the package includes RIM-7 missiles and air defense support, ammunition for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, artillery shells of 155 mm and 105 mm caliber, Stinger MANPADS, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems
Read more
IAEA intends to increase cooperation with Russia
"I hope everybody understands the work of the IAEA, the technical basis of what we do, and our un-relentless compromise with nuclear safety," Director General Rafael Grossi stressed
Read more
Kiev reiterates hopes for Moscow’s attendance of second peace conference
"It is very difficult to end this war diplomatically without the Russian side," Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
Paris sees 26,000 people take to streets protesting against Macron’s policy — prefecture
Against this backdrop, Jean-Luc Melenchon, founder of the leftist France Unbowed party, said about the onset of the "right of the strongest" in France and called on supporters for a "long-term struggle" against Macron’s policy
Read more
Russian forces use drones in road mining to wipe out enemy vehicles — businessman
According to Alexey Chadayev, the new method has an advantage in that a mining device can be produced directly at the site of combat
Read more
Belarusian tennis player Sobolenko wins US Open
The match ended 7-5, 7-5 in favor of Arina Sobolenko, who was seeded number two at the tournament
Read more
Russian sanitary watchdog sees no grounds for beginning of new coronavirus pandemic
"However, our main task is to be ready for any developments as the virus mutates and it will continue mutating," head of the service Anna Popova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Trump puzzled by Putin’s ironic comment about supporting Harris
Puyin said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
Read more
North Korea sending trash balloons to South Korea for the second day
On Wednesday evening, Pyongyang launched nearly 420 trash balloons
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Read more
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.1 mln cubic meters
Earlier, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said that the events in the Sudzha area of the Kursk region have already led to a sharp increase in the price of natural and liquefied gas
Read more
Syrsky to be fired over fallout from attack on Kursk Region, says Ukrainian politician
Ukraine’s former Interior Minister Yury Lutsenko said that the best Ukrainian units and equipment had been deployed to the Kursk Region
Read more
First Starships to Mars to launch in two years, Musk says
If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine to be settled through talks — Pentagon chief
"We are going continue to work to put Ukraine in the best possible position" for peace talks, Lloyd Austin pledged
Read more
Medvedev touts Russia as global leader in drone warfare thanks to special op
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman pointed out that no one could have imagined that drone usage would become so widespread before the special military operation
Read more
Russian Su-34 jet hits Ukrainian forces in Kursk border area with aerial bombs
According to the Defense Ministry, after receiving confirmation from the intelligence service that the targets had been destroyed, the crew returned safely to the airfield
Read more
Chernobyl would pale in comparison to strike on Kursk NPP — Rosatom chief
On August 8, fragments of downed Ukrainian projectiles were discovered on the premises of the Kursk NPP
Read more
German fighter jets practice landings in Finland, 180 km from Russian border
The German Air Force told the newspaper that the German fighter jets had been practicing landings in Finland since September 4
Read more
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, the Russian military repelled two attacks by enemy assault groups towards Matveyevka and Olgovka, and foiled Ukrainian attempts to attack three settlements
Read more
Three civilians wounded in Ukrainian shelling attack on borderline Belgorod Region
The governor added that two houses and four outbuildings caught fire after shells hit them
Read more
Ukraine runs out of money to pay its military — Rada committee
Roksolana Pidlasa clarified that the difficulties regarding the payments arose as the US did not provide military assistance to Kiev in the first quarter of 2024 due to delays in the approval of the relevant bill in Congress
Read more