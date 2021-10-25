SpaceX spacecraft gain enough experience to deliver Russian cosmonauts — Roscosmos

DUBAI, October 25. /TASS/. Crew Dragon spaceships of Elon Musk’s SpaceX company have gained substantial experience for Russian cosmonauts to travel aboard them as part of cross flights, Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

"From our viewpoint, SpaceX has gained sufficient experience for representatives of our crews to make flights aboard its spacecraft," the Roscosmos chief told reporters at the 72nd international astronautical congress.

As the head of the Russian space agency said, the issue of cross flights (when NASA astronauts make flights aboard Russian spaceships and Russian cosmonauts travel aboard US spacecraft) may be touched upon on Tuesday.

"I believe that when I meet with my NASA counterpart tomorrow, we will surely discuss this issue and we will discuss substantially the cosmonauts who will fly aboard a Crew Dragon and we are ready to discuss US astronauts who will fly on a Soyuz spacecraft," Rogozin said.

The 72nd international astronautical congress is running at the Dubai World Trade Center under the aegis of the International Astronautical Federation on October 25-29. The congress has brought together the heads of space agencies from different countries, space industry representatives, equipment producers and scientists specializing in space-related problems. Specialists will demonstrate their achievements and discuss plans of future space exploration missions.