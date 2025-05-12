60th Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad to be held in Moscow

BELO HORIZONTE /Brazil/, May 12. /TASS/. The International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad (IMChO) will be held in Moscow next year on its 60th anniversary, Alexander Gladilin who chairs the tournament’s jury said at the event’s closing ceremony.

"Next year, for the 60th time, the Olympiad will be held in Moscow," he said, conveying remarks by Stepan Kalmykov, chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Olympiad.

Each of the 10 members of the Russian team at the 59th International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad (IMChO-59) that kicked off in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on May 6, has won a gold medal, a TASS correspondent reported from the closing ceremony.

This is a record-breaking number of gold medals for Russia at the event. Last year, Russian participants took home five gold and five silver medals.

The Mendeleev Olympiad is an international flagship project of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Andrey Melnichenko Foundation aimed at supporting and developing talented young people. This year, the event is attended by 192 representatives from 40 countries which is an all-time record. The Olympiad is a top-level chemistry competition for secondary school students.