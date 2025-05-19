Aviation agency says many countries ready to resume air traffic with Russia

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) is discussing with aviation authorities of many countries the possibility of resuming air traffic, the agency’s head Dmitry Yadrov told reporters.

"We are constantly working with the Foreign Ministry, the Transport Ministry, and the Economic Development Ministry on international air traffic. We are in dialogue with the aviation authorities of many countries. Many countries that have suspended flights are ready to resume them," he said.

According to Yadrov, Russian airlines are ready to fly to certain countries, but they need guarantees that their aircraft will receive necessary maintenance and will not be subject to sanctions-related restrictions.

Currently, it is possible to fly from Russia to 38 countries without connecting flights, 17 of which are served by both domestic and foreign airlines.