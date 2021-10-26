Facebook content moderators frequently guided by political motivations, newspaper says

NEW YORK, October 26. /TASS/. US-based Facebook was making decisions on content moderation proceeding from political motivations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing the company’s internal correspondence and documents.

According to the newspaper, due to concerns over possible accusations of prejudice, the social network’s leadership allowed conservative sources to publish unverified information as well as offensive content despite the fact that such posts adversely impact relations with advertisers.

Facebook was founded on February 4, 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg and his three classmates while they were enrolled at Harvard. According to the latest estimates, the cumulative monthly audience of the social network surpasses 2.9 bln users. According to the company’s experts, over 3.5 bln people use one of its services at least once a month.