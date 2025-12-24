Price of gold futures hits fresh all-time high surpassing $4,550 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for February 2026 delivery has hit a fresh all-time high on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) as it surpassed $4,550 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 4:23 a.m. Moscow time (1:23 a.m. GMT) the gold price was up by 1.88% at $4,553.4 per troy ounce.

By 5:15 a.m. Moscow time (2:15 a.m. GMT) the price of gold had narrowed gains to 1.58% as it traded at $4,540 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile the price of silver futures for delivery in March 2026 on the Comex exchange rose to $72.325 (+5.48%) per troy ounce.