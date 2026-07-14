Russian stock market closes mixed — MOEX Index up 0.15%, RTS down 0.97%

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The ruble-denominated MOEX Index ticked up 0.15% to 2,167.7 points at Tuesday's close, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index shed 0.97% to 881.22 points. The yuan gained 14 kopecks to 11.47 rubles.

"The MOEX Index made another attempt to head toward 2,200 points, near a zone of significant resistance. Pushing the benchmark higher solely on a surge in oil prices is difficult. Just like yesterday, we saw a pullback from intraday highs," Andrey Smirnov, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments, said.

"The top gainers included Cian (+4.46%), Sovcomflot (+3.49%), Surgutneftegas preferred shares (+2.65%), Rosseti Center and Volga Region common shares (+2.58%), Genetico (+2.48%), Rusal common shares (+2.27%), TMK (+1.71%), Novabev Group (+1.68%), Unipro (+1.65%), and OGK-2 (+1.44%)," Maxim Abramov, an analyst at Finam, noted.

Meanwhile, Natalia Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Global, suggested that Cian (+4.5%) led the rally on expectations that the issuer would launch a share buyback program in mid-July.

"In contrast, Mosenergo sank 13.86%, followed by MTS common shares (-5.32%), VK (-4.88%), Positive Technologies (-4.25%), Rusagro (-3.73%), Ozon (-3.1%), Bank Saint Petersburg (-2.9%), Sollers (-2.43%), Yandex (-2.41%), and MD Medical Group (-2.34%)," Abramov added. Milchakova explained that Mosenergo plummeted as today marked its dividend record date.

BCS World of Investments expects the MOEX Index to trade within the 2,100-2,200 range on Wednesday, forecasting the dollar at 76-78 rubles and the yuan at 11.2-11.5 rubles.

Freedom Global projects the benchmark index to fluctuate between 2,100 and 2,200 points. Its Wednesday forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan stand at 77-79 rubles, 87-89 rubles, and 11.2-11.7 rubles, respectively.