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Russia, China share vision on international relations — Russian ambassador

According to Igor Morgulov, the two countries "are working together to promote the formation of a fairer multipolar world where the interests of all countries will be duly taken into account"

BEIJING, July 14. /TASS/. China and Russia have identical views on the future of international relations, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said.

"Russia and China share a common vision of the future of international relations. Being the two largest powers in Eurasia and permanent members of the UN Security Council, we are actively working together to address pressing challenges and threats both in our continent and worldwide," he said at a reception on the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on Good Neighborly Relations, Friendship and Cooperation between the two countries that was held at the Russian embassy in Beijing.

The two countries "are working together to promote the formation of a fairer multipolar world where the interests of all countries will be duly taken into account," the Russian diplomat stressed.

The Russian-Chinese Treaty on Good Neighborly Relations, Friendship and Cooperation was signed by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Jiang Zemin of China for a term of 20 years. In May, Russia and China agreed to extend its term.

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