Ruble's real effective exchange rate up 0.3% in June — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate of the ruble (against the currencies of Russia's main trading partners, adjusted for inflation) rose by 0.3% in June 2026 month-on-month, according to data from the Bank of Russia.

Since the beginning of the year, the exchange rate has increased by 7.1%.

The real effective ruble-dollar exchange rate fell by 0.5% in June, while increasing by 6.8% year-to-date, according to data from the Bank of Russia. Meanwhile, the ruble's real effective rate against the euro rose 1.8% month-on-month and 9.9% year-to-date.

The effective ruble exchange rate is calculated based on the currencies of Russia's key trading partners in accordance with their shares in the country's foreign trade turnover.