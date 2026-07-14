West seeks to disrupt Russia-Africa cooperation by any means — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is convinced that the West wants to disrupt cooperation between Russia and African countries.

"We're very familiar with these neighbors: how they behave, how they want to prevent Russia's cooperation with African nations by any means. By and large, they want to restore, to one degree or another, a situation in which former colonial powers are in charge there," the Russian foreign minister said at a press conference following talks with Chadian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul.

As an example, Lavrov cited what happened in 2022, when 200,000 tons of Russian wheat were seized in EU ports following the launch of the special military operation.

"When Russian President Vladimir Putin and the companies that owned the grain announced that we were donating it to needy African states, the European Union, with its 'reverent' attitude toward human rights, blocked the release and shipment of this cargo for over a year," Lavrov noted.