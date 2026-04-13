BUDAPEST, April 13. /TASS/. Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok invited the leaders of three political parties elected to the Hungarian parliament to hold consultations on forming the country’s new government.

The meeting is to take place at Sandor Palace, the president’s official residence in the Hungarian capital, on April 15.

"I’ve invited the leaders of the three parties that will be represented in the parliament to a meeting on Wednesday," Sulyok wrote on Facebook (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

The invitation was extended to the leader of the winning party Tisza Peter Magyar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who leads the Fidesz party, and Laszlo Toroczkai, the head of right-wing Our Homeland Movement.

Sulyok is expected to propose Magyar to form the country’s new government after his party won approximately two thirds of seats in the parliament.

The president is to set the date for the new parliament’s first session, during which Magyar will be elected prime minister, within 30 days after the vote, or no later than May 12.

The Tisza party leader called upon the president to do this as quickly as possible.

Addressing his supporters at a rally in Budapest, Magyar called upon the president, the Supreme Court’s chief judge, the prosecutor general and other top state officials to resign as quickly as possible, because they were appointed to their posts by Orban and his party.