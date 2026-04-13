Russia’s envoy to UN says EU moving towards building ‘new Third Reich’

UN, April 13. /TASS/. The European Union is moving from the post-war idea of a united Europe to building "a new Third Reich," Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said, expressing hope that "sober heads" would prevail.

"Apparently, the EU is moving from the beautiful post-war idea of a united Europe through ‘a blooming garden’ to the construction of a new Third Reich. We hope that in the European countries themselves and in the international community as a whole there are still sober heads, who understand the risks and are ready to prevent such a development," Nebenzya said a meeting of the UN Security Council on cooperation with the EU.