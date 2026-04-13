Iran has plenty of drones, missiles for attack, defense purposes — ministry

TEHRAN, April 13. /TASS/. Iran has enough missiles, drones and other ammunition to continue both defensive and offensive warfare, Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik said.

"The armed forces’ strategic reserves <…> of missiles, drones, and other types of weaponry and ammunition are sufficient, allowing to continue effective offensive and defensive warfare to inflict further defeat on the enemy," he told SNN television.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation targeting Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also hit.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements.

Later, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the US military will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13.