US secretary of energy expects oil prices to peak in coming weeks

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. The Washington administration expects that energy prices will peak in the coming weeks, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said.

"In the very long term, this will definitely reset prices down, but we're going to see energy prices high, and maybe even rising, until we get meaningful ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. That'll probably hit the peak oil price at that time. That's probably sometime in the next few weeks," he told the Semafor World Economy forum in Washington.

However, he was unable to say when prices will go back to the pre-conflict levels. "Once the conflict ends, and energy starts flowing again, you'll start to see downward pressure. But it will take some time, depending upon the longer the conflict goes, the longer the rebound is," Wright noted.