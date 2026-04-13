Kiev deploys strategic reserves to Sumy area due to heavy losses — defense source

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command has deployed two anti-tank battalions from its strategic reserve to the Sumy area due to heavy losses, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS on Monday.

"The enemy has completed the deployment of reserves from the ground forces’ military command – the personnel of the 92nd and 209th separate anti-tank battalions. These formations were in the Ukrainian army’s strategic reserve," the source said.

The deployment of the Ukrainian army’s strategic reserves "can be attributed to mass losses of the 47th and 156th separate mechanized brigades, the 71st separate airmobile brigade and territorial defense forces," he specified.

"The enemy planned to use the personnel of these formations both to halt the advance of [Russia’s] Battlegroup North forces and retake the positions lost last year. But this plan failed," he added.