MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s special services use drug trafficking to cause targeted harm to Russian citizens, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky.

"It is known that Ukrainian special services have used narcotrafficking to cause targeted harm to Russian citizens," the senior Russian diplomat said at a roundtable discussing the threat of spreading crime and illegal drugs from Ukraine.

Russian law enforcement agencies have regularly exposed curatorship from Ukraine regarding narcotics labs and drug trafficking networks, Lyubinsky continued. "In 2025, three such labs producing mephedrone were liquidated in the Kostroma, Novosibirsk, and Kemerovo regions. Therefore, Ukraine has been transformed into one of the world’s largest laboratories to produce synthetic drugs," he added.