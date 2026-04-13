Iran’s sea blockade to last until first American destroyer is neutralized — analyst

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The blockade of Iranian ports, declared by the United States on April 13, is characterized by disproportionate risks relative to the stated objectives and will last until the first American warship is destroyed, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told TASS.

"The US Navy command will face new challenges and threats, as well as tools that the Iranians have not yet actively used. This primarily concerns the underwater attack drones that Iran has unveiled. These are devices with a serious warhead and a significant range—up to 600 kilometers. And, as I see it, this blockade will last until the first American destroyer is taken out or a large landing ship is hit," Stepanov said.

The military analyst also emphasized that a blockade of Iran’s ports could lead to an escalation of the conflict and the involvement of new players. "The disproportionate nature of the risks to the stated goals is clear. An attempt to impose a blockade could lead to an escalation of the conflict, resulting in additional damage and losses for the US. It could also draw in new players and encourage them to become more active in military-technical cooperation. This primarily concerns China, should trade routes and hydrocarbon deliveries through this transport artery be blocked," Stepanov added.

Furthermore, the analyst noted that the US is attempting to employ its typical stifling tactics against its opponents during the maritime blockade of Iran. "The US has repeatedly used the tactic of stifling its opponents. Specifically, it is currently being implemented in an attempt to suppress Cuba and inflict maximum damage on its economy and social sector. This is de facto remote genocide, given the already-repeated issues of Cubans’ lack of access to basic foodstuffs, medicines, and so on. A similar situation could unfold with Iran. Except that Iran has a long land border and retains alternative communications options that don’t rely on maritime navigation," the expert stated.

Earlier, the US Central Command announced that the US military would begin a sea blockade of Iran on April 13. "The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian ·and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of ·Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports," CENTCOM wrote in a statement on social ·media.