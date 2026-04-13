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Bank of Russia disputes freeze of assets by EU

The Bank of Russia demands cancellation of the decision to freeze sovereign assets and payment of legal costs by the EU Council
© Yevgeny Messman/TASS

BRUSSELS, April 13. /TASS/. The Central Bank of Russia disputed the freeze of Russian assets and charged the EU Council with the infringement on division of powers, violations of EU laws and procedure, and decision-making in absence of required competencies.

Such wordings are contained in the statement of claim registered by the EU Court of Justice on February 27.

"The applicant argues that the regulation was adopted on an incorrect basis, in so far as Article 122 TFEU [Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union] cannot constitute a valid basis for the measures adopted since, substantively, they fall within the scope of restrictive measures against an entity of a third State and should have been based on Article 215 TFEU, which requires unanimity of the members of the Council. The use of Article 122 TFEU therefore constitutes a flagrant circumvention of the specific institutional framework provided for by the Treaties for the purpose of adopting such measures, in infringement of the division of powers and the institutional balance," the statement of claim indicates.

The Bank of Russia demands cancellation of the decision to freeze sovereign assets and payment of legal costs by the EU Council.

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