US may ‘stop by Cuba’ after Iran — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. The US may "stop by Cuba" after resolving the situation with Iran, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We're going to do this [deal with Iran], and we may stop by Cuba after we finished with this," the US leader noted. He also called Cuba "a failing nation," claiming that "it has been a terribly run country for a long time."

On March 5, the US leader announced that Washington intends to develop a further course of action regarding Cuba after concluding the military operation against Iran. Previously, he had repeatedly said that Cuba’s government and economy were on the verge of collapse following the cessation of oil supplies to the island nation from Venezuela under pressure from the US. On February 27, Trump stated that the US could carry out a "friendly takeover of Cuba."

On March 13, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reported that Havana and Washington had held talks that "were aimed at finding solutions through dialogue on bilateral differences." The leader identified the goals of the dialogue as identifying problems requiring resolution and seeking appropriate solutions, as well as "determining the readiness of both sides to take concrete actions for the benefit of the peoples of both countries" and "identifying areas of cooperation to counter threats and ensure security and peace." Cuba is willing to pursue this process on the basis of equality and respect for the political systems of both states, as well as for the sovereignty and self-determination of the government in Havana, Diaz-Canel added.