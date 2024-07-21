Russian State Duma speaker hails relations with Cuba as ‘unexampled’

HAVANA, July 22. /TASS/. Cuba's relations with Russia are unique, the republic will keep developing irrespective of who is at the helm in the US, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said as he met with Esteban Lazo, President of Cuba’s National Assembly of People's Power (unicameral parliament).

"Bidens, they come and go. While Cuba exist and will into the future," the speaker said. According to him, relations between the peoples of Russia and Cuba "are unexampled". "The level of the highest mutual understanding, friendship - this is a very good and sound foundation for you and me to develop relations between the states, to have the problems that our countries have solved," Volodin emphasized.

Speaking about US President Joe Biden, who on Sunday dropped out of the presidential race, Volodin emphasized that "people like Biden should be held accountable for sanctions, for the war unleashed in Ukraine, for the destruction of the European countries’ economies, for what the US is doing to the Cuban people."

A delegation of Duma parliamentarians and Cuban lawmakers took part in the meeting.