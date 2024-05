MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The ICQ messenger, owned by the VK holding, will stop working from June 26, according to its website.

"ICQ will stop working from June 26. You can chat with your friends in VK Messenger and with colleagues in VK WorkSpace," the notice says.

The VK press service clarified it to TASS that the holding will focus on the development of VK Messenger, as well as solutions for corporate users based on VK WorkSpace.