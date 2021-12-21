Russia supplied several Aurus cars to Middle East, Azerbaijan — Minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia has supplied several Aurus luxury cars to Azerbaijan, Bahrain and the UAE, Russian Minister of Industry Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"As far as the export deliveries are concerned, we have already supplied several units to the UAE, to Bahrain and Azerbaijan," the Minister said. The luxury car export focuses on the Middle East countries, Manturov added.

Aurus is the first Russian brand of luxury cars created from scratch by NAMI specialists. The minimal price of the Aurus Senat model is 18 mln rubles ($243,400). Vehicles of the first series batch will only be with the high level of options.

Aurus shareholders are NAMI (63.5%), UAE’s Tawazun (36%) and Sollers (0.5%).