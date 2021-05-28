Slovenia is in favor of open, constructive dialogue between Russia and EU - top diplomat

LJUBLJANA, May 28. /TASS/. Ljubljana is in favor of an open and constructive dialogue on the current international agenda between Russia and the European Union, Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar said in an interview with TASS.

"The events of recent months have brought the development of diplomatic relations between the European Union and the Russian Federation to a very low level. Slovenia supports an open and constructive dialogue both on the current issues of international importance, on which [our] opinions differ, and on issues linking the EU and the Russian Federation," he stressed.

Logar who is paying an official visit to Russia will discuss with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov cooperation between Moscow and Ljubljana in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.