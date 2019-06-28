Putin invites Macron to take part in celebrations of 75th anniversary of victory in WWII

OSAKA /Japan/, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to visit Russian in 2020 to attend celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

He also thanked Macron for the invitation to the Paris Peace Forum and said he would try to come.

The two leaders spoke on first-name terms.

"I am thankful for the invitation to the Paris Peace Forum and will try to come. In my turn, I would like to invite you to take part in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II," the Russian leader said.

Putin and Macron met at the Russian leader’s residence at the Group of Twenty summit in Osaka. At the beginning of the meeting, Macron greeted Putin warmly, with a smile on his face, and said ‘hello’ in Russian.

During the talks, Putin stressed that France is one of Russia’s most important foreign partners. "We have a vast experience of constructive cooperation in many spheres. Naturally, we are aware of the problems and discuss them. At the working lunch today, we spoke about some international problems of mutual interest. And now we can discuss them in detail now," Putin said.