First train from North Korea arrives in Moscow after five-year pause

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. A train with a carriage traveling from Pyongyang to Moscow has arrived at Yaroslavsky Station for the first time in five years, following the suspension of rail service due to the pandemic, a TASS correspondent reports.

Passenger rail service between the capitals of North Korea and Russia resumed on June 17, when a train departed from Pyongyang. One of its carriages, painted red, white and blue, crossed the border and proceeded to Ussuriysk as part of train № 651 before being attached to the "Rossiya" express train.

"There are no passengers in this carriage yet, only the conductors arrived," the North Korean railway representative in Russia, told reporters. He added that the crew enjoyed the lengthy journey: "The conductors are thrilled. They’ve worked in this role before and are glad to resume service on this route."

The official also noted that the new carriages soon to operate between the capitals are more advanced than previous models, featuring modern facilities. "We purchased new carriages last year. They are equipped with eco-friendly toilet systems, which we didn’t have before," he said.

In his view, the relaunch of direct passenger service underscores the strong relationship between Russia and North Korea. "Last year, our leaders met in Pyongyang. This train is among the results of that meeting. Direct travel between Pyongyang and Moscow is only possible by rail. I’m very pleased by today’s event. Of course, it’s a sign of our friendly relations," the North Korean railway official emphasized.

The Pyongyang-Moscow route is recognized as the world’s longest direct railway route, spanning over 10,000 kilometers and taking eight days to complete. Trains will run twice monthly, with passengers accommodated in compartments provided by the DPRK’s Ministry of Railways. Tickets will go on sale no earlier than 60 days before departure.