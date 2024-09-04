Russian sappers find Ukrainian foreign-made explosives during IAEA expert rotation

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian sappers have found Ukrainian foreign-made explosive munitions near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) during a rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts, the Defense Ministry reported.

"While inspecting the road leading to the plant, the Russian sappers have detected foreign-made explosive munitions, which ended up there as a result of another series of systematic Ukrainian shelling of the ZNPP," the statement said.

The ministry also pointed out that four experts have arrived at the plant to replace the previous team. Their task is to monitor and assess the state of security at the ZNPP.