Sirens wail at Volga area airfield earlier attacked by Ukrainian drone

SARATOV, December 7. /TASS/. Sirens wailed late on Tuesday at an airfield in Russia's Volga area city of Engels, where a Ukrainian drone was intercepted earlier this week, a local official has told TASS.

"Sirens sounded on the territory of a military unit. There is no threat to civilian infrastructure," First Deputy Head of the Engels District Yevgeny Shpolsky said.

The Russian Defense Ministry told the media that on Monday morning, Kiev attempted strikes with Soviet-made jet drones at the military airfields of Dyagilevo in the Ryazan Region and Engels in the Saratov Region with the aim to disable Russia’s long-range aircraft. The Defense Ministry said the air defense systems of the Aerospace Force intercepted the Ukrainian drones flying at low altitudes.