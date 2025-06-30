MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The economic potential of the regions of Donbass and Novorossiya is enormous, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the development of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

"The industrial, agricultural, logistical, economic potential of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions is enormous. They made a significant contribution to the development of our entire country both before the revolution (of 1917 - TASS) and in Soviet times. Truly brilliant scientific and professional schools were formed there, highly qualified specialists worked there," the head of state said.

He added that when these regions were part of Ukraine, especially in the last decade, "everything was financed there on the so-called residual principle and fell into decline."

Putin noted the need for a powerful restart of the economy of these regions.

"We have all the resources and opportunities for this. The main thing is that people see changes for the better and return home. So that they work, study, raise children and make plans for the future on their native land," the head of state stressed.