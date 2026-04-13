US engages over 15 US warships in blockade of Iran — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. More than 15 US warships are involved in the blockade of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a senior US official.

According to the newspaper, an aircraft carrier, several guided-missile destroyers, an amphibious assault ship, and other combat units have been deployed to the Middle East. The report emphasized that these ships can carry helicopters to support shipboard operations.

On April 13, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the US military would begin a naval blockade of Iran, blocking the movement of all vessels heading toward or departing from the country's ports.