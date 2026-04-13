Space among promising areas of Russia-Indonesia cooperation — Putin

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Space, energy, and agriculture are among the most promising areas of cooperation between Moscow and Jakarta, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when opening talks with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto.

"Our colleagues on both sides, as well as we ourselves, have repeatedly highlighted the most promising areas of cooperation: energy, space, agriculture, industrial cooperation, and pharmaceuticals," the Russian leader noted.

In addition, Putin emphasized that significant attention is being paid to developing humanitarian ties, particularly in the fields of culture and education. The ministries of culture of both countries are working intensively and are in contact at all international forums.

"Indonesia has become a full member of BRICS, which is another opportunity for cooperation, just as there is between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union," the Russian president added.