Russia, Hungary share some joint projects that require dialogue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. In its dealings with the new Hungarian authorities, Russia approaches the relationship with the understanding that both nations share a number of joint projects requiring ongoing collaboration and dialogue, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in an interview with the Vesti news program.

"With this in mind, we recognize that Russia and Hungary have several shared initiatives on our agenda that must be addressed and ultimately concluded through cooperative effort. At the very least, this necessitates open dialogue," Peskov explained when asked about Russia’s expectations from Hungary’s new government and the status of previously agreed-upon arrangements.

He emphasized that, given the current circumstances, "a degree of patience" is essential. "There remains a bilateral agenda that we need to pursue," he concluded.