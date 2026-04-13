Time is on Iran’s side, strengthens its position — newspaper

LONDON, April 13. /TASS/. In their standoff with the US, the Iranians believe that time is on their side, and "they are probably right," The Financial Times columnist Gideon Rachman wrote.

According to him, Tehran’s position will only strengthen if negotiations resume. The columnist noted that rising gasoline prices at gas stations in many countries around the world are just the beginning. He warned that a shortage of jet fuel would affect air travel and tourism, a shortage of Qatari helium could halt semiconductor production, and a shortage of fertilizers would damage food production, which would only fuel inflation.

Rachman does not believe destroying Iran’s infrastructure or conducting a ground operation to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, as the White House has threatened Tehran with, would be effective. "The truth is that if these were good or workable options they would have been tried already," the expert emphasized. He also expressed skepticism that the US-announced blockade of the strait would soften Tehran’s stance.

According to the columnist, the longer the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the more economic and political pressure the US and its allies will face. "As a result, Iran’s negotiating hand is likely to be stronger - if and when peace talks resume," Rachman stressed.