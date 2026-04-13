Turkey tries to set up new talks between Iran, US — ruling party

ANKARA, April 13. /TASS/. Turkey sees it as imperative that the United States and Iran continue negotiations, so it is working to organize new talks between the two countries, Omer Celik, the official representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party, told reporters.

"The whole world has been following the peace talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad. Unfortunately, no deal was concluded in the first round. Our position is that the peace talks must continue. To do this, it is imperative to observe and maintain the ceasefire. It is simply unrealistic to expect a result after one round on such a serious issue. Turkey, for its part, will continue to contribute to the organization of the second and third rounds of these negotiations," he said.

Celik added that the agenda includes a large number of very difficult topics - the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear program, nuclear weapons, and human casualties.

"The unfair, illegal and dishonorable attack by the United States and Israel had very serious consequences for both regional and global security," he said.

Celik said that the situation "has reached a point that could lead to cracks even within NATO and the entire Western alliance. And while things are developing this way, we see that Israel continues to undermine peace unhindered. It is trying to take the life out of Lebanon, to occupy it. It's trying to make Gaza and the West Bank deserted.".