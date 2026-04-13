Kremlin hopes contacts between Putin, Magyar 'to take place in time'

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. There are currently no contacts with Peter Magyar in the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the Kremlin hopes that they will take place in due time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

The opposition Tisza party, led by Magyar, won the parliamentary elections in Hungary. It secured 138 out of 199 seats in the National Assembly (unicameral parliament).

"There are none yet, but we hope they will take place in due time," Peskov said in response to a question of whether there are contacts with Magyar in Putin’s schedule.

Earlier, Peter Magyar, the leader of Hungary’s Tisza party that won the country’s parliamentary elections on April 12, said he wants to discuss the conditions and the price of current agreements between Hungary and Russia in the energy sphere, including in respect of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant, with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Magyar confirmed that as the future prime minister he wants to keep pragmatic relations with Russia as many other countries do.