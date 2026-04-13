Belgium, Spain to allocate €1 bln each in military assistance to Kiev — Ukrainian minister

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Belgium and Spain will allocate one billion euros each as military assistance to Ukraine this year, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov said.

"I have held talks with the Belgian and Spanish Defense Ministers, Theo Francken and Margarita Robles. <…> Belgium will allocate €1 billion in defense aid to Ukraine this year. <…> This year, Spain will also allocate €1 billion," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to Fyodorov, Belgium "reiterated its intention" to transfer more F-16 fighter jets and spare parts to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian defense ministry said earlier that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein group, will hold a meeting on April 15.