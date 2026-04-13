Russia plans to send probe to approaching asteroid Apophis

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The Skobeltsyn Research Institute of Nuclear Physics at Lomonosov Moscow State University is formulating a pioneering mission plan to explore the large asteroid Apophis, which is expected to make a close approach to Earth in spring 2029, Eduard Boos, the institute's director, has told TASS.

"Over the next few years, we anticipate a remarkable event: the sizable asteroid Apophis will pass near Earth in 2029, coming within just 32,000 kilometers - closer than some geostationary satellites, which orbit at approximately 40,000 kilometers," Boos explained. "We are developing a mission concept to reach it by 2029, utilizing our CubeSats or small spacecraft. The objective is to fly nearby, conduct detailed inspections, and study the asteroid in situ."

Discovered in 2004 at Kitt Peak Observatory in Arizona, Apophis is an elongated celestial body approximately 400 by 250 meters in size. Named after the ancient Egyptian serpent deity associated with destruction, the asteroid's orbit brings it alternately closer to and farther from Earth. Scientists also predict potential close encounters in 2036 and 2068, emphasizing the importance of early and detailed reconnaissance.