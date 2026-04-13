LUGANSK, April 13. /TASS/. The area near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region was the most successful for Russian troops last week, where Russia’s Battlegroup West took control of a large area, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"The best result in liberating occupied territories over the past week was demonstrated by the Battlegroup West troops, taking control of a large area east of Kupyansk," he wrote on his VKontakte social media page, analyzing data from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Marochko recalled that over the past week, Russian troops liberated two settlements in the Sumy Region and Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). "During the reporting period (last week - TASS), the Ukrainian armed forces intensified their counterattacks. Ukrainian militants have increased pressure on our positions in the occupied part of the DPR, Dnepropetrovsk, and Zaporozhye Regions. It should be noted that the enemy is adopting the tactics of the Russian Armed Forces and operating in small groups with unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) support," the military expert noted.