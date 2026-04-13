Global refining dip the strongest in March since 2020 — OPEC

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Global oil refining fell in March 2026 by 5 mln barrels per day (bpd) in monthly terms to 77.1 mln bpd, which became the strongest decline since April 2020, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its report.

Consumption of oil products at refineries dropped by 4.1 mln bpd against the like period of the last year, OPEC noted. The dip was attributed to the significant decline in capacity utilization of refineries to the east of Suez due to the change in oil flows, the organization said.