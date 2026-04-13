Prospects for next round of US-Iran talks depend on Tehran — JD Vance

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. The prospects for further talks between Washington and Tehran depend on Iran, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"I think fundamentally, it's a question that would be best put to the Iranians, because the ball really is in their court," he told Fox News, when asked if Washington and Tehran were going to hold more talks.

According to Vance, the US administration believes that the objectives of its military operation against Iran have been achieved.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable. The US announced plans to impose a maritime blockade on Iran.