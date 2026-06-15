Top Turkish diplomat to confirm his country’s readiness to host Moscow-Kiev talks — source

ANKARA, June 15. /TASS/. During his upcoming visit to Moscow on June 16-17, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will confirm his country’s readiness to host Russia-Ukraine talks and will discuss security measures in the Black Sea, a Turkish foreign ministry source told TASS.

"During his visit, Minister Fidan will reaffirm Turkey’s readiness to host the next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as it did in 2022 and 2025. He will point out that the growing tensions in the Black Sea present a threat to regional and global peace and that recent events create multidimensional risks," the source said.

Fidan will also "draw attention to the fact that Turkey’s ceasefire proposal, which includes a mechanism to ensure the security of navigation in the Black Sea, as well as the security of energy infrastructure and ports, remains in force."