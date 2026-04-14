Ukrainian drone attack kills civilian, leaves another five injured in central Russia

LIPETSK, April 14. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack has killed a woman and has left another five people injured in the town of Yelets in Russia’s central Lipetsk Region, Governor Igor Artamonov said.

"Yelets was attacked by drones. Unfortunately, there were casualties. A woman was killed on Cherokmanova Street. I would like to offer my deepest condolences to her family and friends. Another five people were injured, and four of them were taken to the hospital," he wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.