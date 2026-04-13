Israel eliminates over 100 Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon — army

BEIRUT, April 14. /TASS/. Israeli forces eliminated over 100 Hezbollah fighters during an operation to seize the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, Israeli Army Spokesperson Avichay Adraee said.

"Fighting still continues in some areas, with Israeli troops pushing the militants armed with anti-tank missiles away from the border," he wrote on X.

"We are working to establish a solid security belt that would be wider than before and all terrorist positions - and there were a lot of them - will be leveled to the ground, so they will no longer be able to attack Israel’s northern areas," Adraee added.

According to him, Israel will take operational control of Bint Jbeil in the coming hours.