Surface drone with ammunition on board discovered, destroyed in Bulgaria

SOFIA, April 13. /TASS/. Bulgarian Navy’s specialists have successfully neutralized an unmanned surface vessel carrying ammunition. According to local media reports, the incident took place off Bulgaria’s southern coast near the village of Sinemorets, where the drone was discovered close to the shoreline.

The Ministry of Defense stated that, during the inspection, four artillery shells were recovered from the drone and subsequently destroyed. "Given the risk some more explosives still remained on the vessel, it was destroyed in a controlled explosion," the statement explained. The origin of the unmanned vehicle has not been disclosed.

Experts have emphasized that the primary threat stemmed from the artillery shells, which could have detonated if they had been primed for detonation. Meanwhile, the drone itself, if left operational, could have been used to strike a target.