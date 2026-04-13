Japan’s arms buildup just more militarization — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The Japanese government is moving forward with militarization, Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and chief of the Maritime Board, said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The actions of the Japanese authorities, hiding behind the building up of defensive capabilities, are characterized as nothing less than a policy of new militarization, threatening the security of the Asia-Pacific region," Patrushev emphasized, noting that such actions are inconsistent with both international law and Japanese law.

"Such activities are inconsistent with international law and national legislation, violate the provisions of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender [of 1945], and seriously contradict its constitution, which does not provide for the possession of strike weapons," the head of the Maritime Board stated.