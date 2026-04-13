Russia boosts oil production by 3,000 bpd in March — OPEC

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s crude oil production went up by 3,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March 2026 month-on-month to 9.167 mln barrels per day (mbd). Meanwhile, the country’s output was 407,000 bpd below the OPEC+ target considering voluntary cuts and compensations, OPEC said in a report.

Russia’s production was planned at 9.574 mbd of oil in March considering all voluntary cuts. Meanwhile, it was not necessary to compensate for overproduction last month. As a result, actual production was 407,000 bpd below the plan.

Currently Russia’s oil production is limited by the OPEC+ agreement. From the beginning of 2024 to March 2025, Russia’s base production quota, taking into account voluntary restrictions, amounted to 8.978 mbd, excluding overproduction compensation obligation.