US needs to restore Iran’s trust by lifting sanctions — Pakistani newspaper

ISLAMABAD, April 13. /TASS/. Washington should immediately lift sanctions and unfreeze Iranian assets to gain Tehran’s trust for a diplomatic settlement. An end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon will also pave the way for broader regional peace, according to an editorial published by the Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

"Both sides will have to show flexibility, while the Americans must pledge that they and their ally Israel will no longer threaten Iran with further aggression," the article says.

"Both sides remain far apart on key matters, such as the Iranian nuclear program, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," the newspaper notes. "However, both also appear to be seeking an off-ramp from this ruinous war, particularly the Americans, who have failed to subdue Iran," it says. "Therefore, while mistrust is high, a small window of diplomacy remains open. The opportunity must not be passed up, otherwise, hostilities might resume," the publication states.