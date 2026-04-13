Oil price growth forecast in EU coming true — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The earlier presented forecast of the price increase for physical supplies of oil to Europe comes true, special envoy of the Russian President and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

" EU Energy Crisis: As predicted, the price of physical crude oil cargoes for prompt delivery to Europe hit a record high of $150 a barrel," Dmitriev wrote on X.

The presidential envoy anticipated earlier that global oil prices may climb above $150 a barrel in coming two weeks and futures and physical oil prices will become equal soon.