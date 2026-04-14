US, Iran make ‘a lot of progress’ in Islamabad talks — JD Vance

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. The United States and Iran made a lot of progress at the recent meeting in the Pakistan capital of Islamabad, US Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with Fox News.

When asked what went wrong in Islamabad, Vance said: "I wouldn't just say that things went wrong. I also think things went right. We made a lot of progress."

"I think it was the first time that you had ever seen the Iranian government and the US government meet at such a high level, maybe in the history of the current leadership of Iran so that's, I think, a positive and again, we did make some progress in the negotiation. The big question from here on out is whether the Iranians will have enough flexibility, whether the Iranians will accept the critical things that we need to see in order for things to get done," the US vice president added.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable. The US announced plans to impose a maritime blockade on Iran.