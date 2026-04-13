Russian, Indonesian leaders begin talks in Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks in the Kremlin with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who arrived on a working visit.

Topics include "the state and prospects of deepening Russian-Indonesian strategic partnership" and current international issues, the Kremlin press service said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev, and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina are among the participants.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted "very diverse interaction" between the countries. The Indonesian cabinet secretary said leaders will discuss energy security and the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

After delegation talks, Putin and Subianto will continue over a working lunch. They last met on December 10, 2025, when Putin promised a return visit to Indonesia in 2026 or 2027.